A sinkhole on Highway 133 shut down northbound traffic on Wednesday afternoon, and CDOT is continuing to monitor the area.

The hole is approximately 15 feet in diameter by 12 feet deep, and CDOT says if it continues to grow, then southbound lanes will be detoured as well.

CDOT says the goal is to have all lanes back open by Friday, if not a little sooner.

At this time, CDOT is not sure what caused the sinkhole and they are continuing to investigate.