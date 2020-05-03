Small plane crashes in Delta

On Sunday, May 3, 2020 at approximately 11:12 am, Delta County received multiple reports of a small plane that had crashed while trying to land at Delta’s Blake Field airport.

Delta officials responded to scene right away. Upon arrival, first responders found the wreckage of a small, single occupant, possibly home-made plane off the east end of the runway, but still on the airport property.

It was confirmed the only passenger, the pilot, was deceased. The identity of the pilot has not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation. This article will be updated as more information is received.