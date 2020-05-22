Special graduation held for boot camp bound seniors

This morning, Central High School hosted a special graduation ceremony for boot camp bound students from Central High and Palisade High Schools.

Many of the students are headed to the military next week, which prompted the early celebration.

Families drove up to the school, and graduates walked out of the car and picked up their folios, and had pictures taken as they walked in front of the superintendent, principal, and a board member while "Pomp & Circumstances" played, says D51's Public Information Officer Emily Shockley.

10 students from Central High School graduated, along with two from Palisade High School.

From Central High School

- Adrian Adamson

- Shawn Atkins

- Justice Golightly

- Bryce Jacobson

- Benjamin Johnston

- Dominick McCray

- Ceejay Pritchard

- Ty Sfat

- Tristin Sharp

- Shae Stiner

From Palisade High School

- Dakota Tofsrud

- Issac Johnson