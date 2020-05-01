Staff and teachers from Lincoln Orchard Mesa Elementary hold parade for students

Teachers miss their students, and certainly, students miss their teachers during remote learning.

So teachers and staff at Lincoln Orchard Mesa Elementary School put on a parade for all of the kids. The Le Gran Tour for students began at 9:00 a.m. and wound through dozens of streets and neighborhoods with honking cars dressed with decorations and signs honoring the students.

“We’ve been a part of multiple schools in District 51 with student teaching and there is no other school like this and the love you have in every classroom you walk in, every teacher is here for kids and that’s it," said student-teacher Leighanne Matson.

All participants managed to stay six feet apart, adhering to social distancing guidelines. The parade lasted a couple of hours.