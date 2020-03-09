Startek reportedly shutting down Grand Junction location

An employee at Startek allegedly received a letter from their employer that states the business is closing down it's Grand Junction campus.

In the letter that the employee shared with us, it states, "Startek made the business decision to ramp down operations and close the Grand Junction campus.

In the letter that is reportedly from the human resources department, it says they will terminate employment on June 14.

It goes on to read, "Based on changing business requirements and their impact on the profitability of our business, we have made the difficult decision to close our Grand Junction campus and move the lines of business to other Startek locations."

Employees tell us that over 350 people will be affected by this move.

We have contacted Startek directly to confirm the layoffs, but haven't heard back yet.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.