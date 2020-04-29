"We are going to be a model for the state." State of Colorado approves Mesa County's reopening waiver

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 11:30 AM, Apr 29, 2020

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO)- Mesa County Commissioner Rose Pugliese has announced that the state of Colorado has approved Mesa County's waiver for reopening.

"The reason it took so long is because we are going to be a model for the state on how to do safer-at-home, and balance re-opening in a phased-in process, again, with robust testing," says Rose Pugliese. "All businesses are essential, and we are not classifying some businesses as essential and nonessential."

You can watch the live press conference on our Facebook page.

 