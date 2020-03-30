State working to increase number of ICU beds

Colorado is expecting a major increase in the need for intensive care unit (ICU) beds as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the state.

On Monday, the Colorado State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) announced they were working with communities across the state to prepare for the surge.

Current estimates are that Colorado has 1,849 ICU beds statewide, but the state is looking to add 1,000 beds by May and an additional 5,000 by summer.

Furthermore, local public health organizations and local emergency managers are trying to locate potential alternate care sites, which include hotels, dorms, and other vacant buildings. They are also working to repurpose existing medical facilities to accommodate their needs.

Another goal of the SEOC is to free up ICU beds so they do not get overcrowded. A way of doing this is getting ventilators to areas that desperately need them.

As of today, COVID-19 has hospitalized 414 people in Colorado, and over 2,600 cases have been confirmed statewide.