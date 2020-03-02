Stepmother of Gannon Stauch facing first degree murder charges

Letecia Stauch, the stepmother of Gannon Stauch, who has been missing for five weeks, has been arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and is facing first-degree murder charges.

Photo courtesy of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office

Additionally, she is being charged with Child Abuse Resulting in Death, Tampering with a Deceased Human Body, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office held a news conference at noon on Monday announcing the arrest.

"We sadly do not believe Gannon is alive," says El Paso County Lt. Mitch Mihalko in the conference.

Gannon's body has yet to been found.