Stepmother of Gannon Stauch faces additional charges after plotting escape from jail

Letecia Stauch, the woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson Gannon Stauch, is facing a new criminal charge after she allegedly planned to escape from jail.

The arrest affidavit says the attempt involved her using a broom to bust out of the cell window, which she apparently measured first to make sure she would fit.

The plan also included another inmate, who was the one who eventually tipped off jail deputies of her scheme.

According to the affidavit, the fellow inmate told the deputies that "she knew about Ms. Stauch's charges and she doesn't want to be involved or have anything to do with her."

Authorities discovered two notes that Stauch wrote to the fellow inmate. She told her that a family member deposited $75,000 into a checking account that she would share with the inmate in exchange for her help.

When authorities swept through Stauch's cell, they found another letter for her daughter.

Stauch was originally placed in jail on charges of first-degree murder after being arrested on March 2.