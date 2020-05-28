Stocker Stadium track gets a brand new look

35 days. That’s how long the public had to wait for crews to replace the new rubber at Stocker Stadium. The renovation was originally set for June to be open in August but because of COVID-19, plans got moved.

The track was last replaced in 2002 and was over due for an upgrade. But that didn’t keep track goers from training

"Honestly, couldn’t really tell you the big difference, it just feels better. It feels a bit more comfortable on the feet. It was great before, a lot of people came out here, a good environment to be in," says runner, Keallan Dowelos.

It came at a pretty penny. It was contributed by five partners. Juco, District 51, CMU, Mesa County and the city of Grand Junction. The final tab was $331,575.

"It looks great. I think it was well done. I think the whole Grand Valley has an excellent track to come to for hopefully 20 years,” says Brad Gamble, Head Coach of CMU Track & Field.

The new track has a shelf life of 12-15 years. It will then need a new coat and can last another 15.

There are no official dates for events or ceremonies to be taken place because of COVID-19 but the city hopes to bring back football in the fall.

The track is open Monday-Friday from 6 am-9 pm.

