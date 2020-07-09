Streeter Fire in Moffat County 70% contained

Further containment is expected on Thursday on the Streeter Fire, which has burned 1,600 acres near Highway 13 between Meeker and Craig.

The fire is 70% contained as of Thursday morning and power has been restored to 80% of those who were impacted from power outages due to damaged powerlines.

The ColoWyo coal mine returned to normal operations on Wednesday evening after being temporarily shut down.

Highway 13 in Southern Moffat County was also closed on Tuesday due to the wildfire. It has since been reopened.

A three-person crew and Brush 5 from the Grand Junction Fire Department has been assigned to the fire for up to two weeks.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.