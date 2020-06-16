Structure Fire in Clifton

The Clifton fire protection district was called out to a report of smoke and flames around 6:30 AM on the 3000 block of D ½ rd.

A shed 20 feet from the home was fully engulfed in flames, but did not touch the house.

The road was temporarily shut down so the crews could gain access to fire hydrants.

No one was injured.

“Right now, given this time of year and the current weather conditions—we’re just asking people to be very very careful, observe fire bans, pay attention to red flag warnings, [and] high wind advisories. It doesn’t take a whole lot for a small fire to become a very big fire,” says Charles Balke, fire chief, Clifton Fire Protection District.

In the same side of town, smoke could be seen seeping into the valley from the Grand Mesa direction.

According the Clifton Fire Protection District, that smoke was coming from large fires in southern Colorado and Arizona.

