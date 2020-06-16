Structure fire burns

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) On Tuesday morning at 6:40 a.m. a structure fire broke. Crews responded to 30 ¾ Rd. and D 1/2 Rd. where they found a shed fully engulfed in flames near a residence. Crews were able to contain it quickly. There were no injuries.

GJFD is investigating.

 
