Sudan PM says he survived ‘terror attack’ in capital

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Source: AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 6:35 AM, Mar 09, 2020

CAIRO (AP) - Sudan’s prime minister says he survived a “terror attack” after an explosion and gunfire targeted his motorcade in the capital of Khartoum.

Abdalla Hamdok, a longtime economist, tweeted that he was “safe and in good shape” following Monday’s blast. He also tweeted a photo of himself smiling and seated at his desk, while a TV behind him showed news coverage reporting he’d survived.

Sudanese state TV said Hamdok was heading to the Cabinet’s offices when the blast took place, and that he was taken to a “safe place.”

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which highlighted the fragility of Sudan’s transition to civilian rule.

Hamdok was appointed prime minister last August, after pro-democracy protests forced the military to remove autocratic President Omar al-Bashir and replace it with a civilian-led government.

Military generals remain the de facto rulers of the country and have shown little willingness to hand over power to the civilian-led administration.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 