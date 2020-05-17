Summer 2020 Snowpack

As we begin the summer, we should mention how the snowpack is affecting Western Colorado…

It is slightly below average for this time of year for the state.

We may get an early monsoon season with the snow melt starting sooner. Though there is not a direct correlation, some trends do show that with a drier spring means a higher monsoon influence on the Grand Junction area.

“Western Colorado and the four corners area is still looking at warmer than normal temperatures for, I guess the upcoming months," said Erin Walter, Meteorologist, National Weather Service.

Southwestern Colorado has experienced an increase in its drought. That includes an increase in temperatures and a slightly lower precipitation amount.

