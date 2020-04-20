Switch to "safer-at-home" strategy on April 27th

At the state level-- it's a marathon, not a sprint... That's what Governor Polis is calling the slow re-open of the state's economy.

The takeaway message from his briefing Monday was a switch from a stay-at-home to a safer-at-home strategy. The Governor says the stay-at-home order will end on the 26th as planned and the public health order closing non-essential business will also end as planned on the 30th-- with some stipulations. Some places like hair salons and retail stores will re-open with specific guidelines in place. The Governor is recommending about 60% adherence to social distancing. Here in Mesa County, experts say we're ready.

"There is definitely a sense that it's okay to move forward. It isn't that we just said, 'our businesses are suffering and we're going to reopen.' We've actually tried to look at this from a balanced approach of, 'what's our experience in this county? Are we seeing any new cases? What are our health professionals saying?'" Diane Schwenke, CEO of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce says.

Governor Polis also spoke on the letter he expects to get from Mesa County Commissioners that would release them from the state's orders. He says Eagle Coutny has done something similar.

