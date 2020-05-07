The Palisade River Trips experience

With warmer weather, many people are starting to go on with their water activities.

Rondo owner of Palisade River trips has been introducing residents and guests to the palisade float experience for years now.

Residents love the experience they get when floating on the river; many say “it is a unique and beautiful way to see Mesa County”.

Palisade River Trips offer floating, kayaking, paddle boarding, and even a Palisade float wine tour.

With the safer-at-home phase in affect, Rondo says to make reservations or “Book the boat”.

All of this information can be found on Palisaderivertrips.com

