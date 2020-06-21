The Save-a-Life Jacket program could be ending soon

The founder of the Save-a-Life Jacket program says they've experienced an overwhelming loss of the jackets and he's not sure they'll be able to continue.

He estimates they've lost around 2,000 jackets since their opening.

The program has been around for 8 years and just opened a new station at Los Colonias Park.

He's a one-man-band when it comes to gathering jackets and talking to donors like Cabela's.

He's happy the jackets are being used, but hopes people will start returning them so the program can go on.

“But the life jacket's not doing its job when it's not here in the station-- it needs to be here, readily available for the next user to have it. So when those life jackets get adopted out by the user and are taken home-- it defeats the very purpose of the program,” says founder Brian Cohee.

Though the closure isn't certain right now, he's looking for ideas on how to keep the program going.

