Thunder Mountain special ed. teacher goes above and beyond during remote learning

It's teacher appreciation week, and we're bringing you a story of a special education teacher that's going above and beyond... Even during the difficulty of distance learning.

Thunder Mountain Elementary School teacher Kyle Carmichael says the shift from the classroom to the computer was a challenging one. Carmichael teaches kids with special needs; he says there's no such thing as standard Curriculum with his students. He's tried hard to keep the routine but still keep things light, even during some heavy times.

"We've gotten in touch with people throughout the state, throughout the country, even overseas to pop into our classroom. Yesterday we had a service member from Italy that came in and did the pledge with our class. Today we had a book owner in Ouray read one of the books to our class," says Carmichael.

Carmichael spends two hours everyday Monday through Friday live on Zoom with his students. In his class, he teaches kindergarten kids all the way up through fifth grade.