Town of Palisade Community Trash Cleanup

The town of Palisade provided a trash clean-up area at River Bend Park for the community.

The event was supposed to happen in the spring, but was postponed to May 30th due to covid-19.

The town provided a range of waste material from dumpsters to a tire drop off and even a wood chipper as part of their recycling program.

"As a community we definitely want to beautify Palisade and make it a cute, quant little town to enjoy, so this is just one of the things we provide our residence to assist them in accomplishing those goals," says Matt Lemon, utilities director, town of Palisade.

Like other towns in the valley, Palisade has also begun to reopen, but not everyone is on board.

"Personally, I would prefer that most places that aren't a necessity stayed down, or stayed unopened. Just because me and a few other people I know, we have family members that could really be hurt by this virus,” says Noah Martinez, Palisade resident.

