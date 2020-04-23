Tru Vu Drive-In opens during Staying-At-Home Order

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, how about the drive in? The Tru Vu Drive-In in Delta has started screening movies after being closed due to COVID-19.

The drive-in opened last weekend with a sold out crowd after receiving approval from the health department. To maintain social distancing, the drive in will show one feature at a time and cut their capacity in half. Concessions will be open and can be ordered through the staff. Those attending will have to keep their car doors, tailgates and hatchbacks closed. Everyone must stay in their cars unless going to the restrooms or concessions .

“I think people are a little bit concerned at this point. I’m not going to discount people’s fears. We ask them to keep their personal distance. We’re going to sterilize the bathrooms before each use. We’re doing everything we can to keep them safe. It gives people a way of getting outside and still being safe and enjoying a little bit of normalcy. With their help, I think we can accomplish that,” James Lane, Owner.

James also emphasizes reading the guidelines on their website before attending. The drive-in will alternate movies beginning with “The Call of the Wild” Friday night at 8:45.

For tickets, you can visit mydeltamovies.com

