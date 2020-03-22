Two additional cases confirmed positive in Mesa County, four total in county

Sunday evening, Mesa County announced that two more Mesa County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to four within the county.

One of the residents is a male over the age of 60, while the other who tested positive was a male in his 40's.

Both of these individuals are self-isolating in their homes.

As of Sunday, Colorado has confirmed 591 cases, and six people have died in the state from COVID-19.

Earlier Sunday, Governor Polis instructed Coloradans to stay home as much as possible. Mesa County Public Health Executive Director, Jeff Kuhr, echoed that by offering, “Public health intervention takes everyone following guidelines and doing their part. We know this virus is in our community, we can take action to prevent our case counts from continuing to double on a daily basis.”