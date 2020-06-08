Update on the three Mesa County wildfires

BLM Colorado Fire says that crews are making significant progress on the lightning-caused wildfires that started on June 5 in the remote areas of Mesa County.

Two of the fires were near Glade Park: One in Sieber Canyon in the McInnis Canyons National Conservative Area, and the other in Jones Canyon. These fires have combined into one fire, which is being labeled the Sieber Fire.

The other fires are north of Grand Junction in the Bookcliff's and in the Little Bookcliff's. The Hunter Fire is burning 12 miles north of Grand Junction in the Bookcliff's, and the Little Bookcliff Fire is burning seven miles northwest of Grand Junction.

Sieber Fire:

This fire was 70 percent contained at 1,094 acres as of Sunday, and 70 firefighters are working the fire. Resources on the fire include two helicopters, two hotshot crews, two fire modules, and a BLM Engine. BLM Colorado Fire says that crews are continuing to finish up mop-up and are securing lines around the perimeter.

Hunter Fire:

This fire is estimated at 734 acres as of Sunday and is burning in steep and rough terrain. Resources working the fire include two hotshot crews, smokejumpers, and safety personnel. BLM Colorado Fire says the crews are securing a perimeter line and are continuing to mop-up hot spots.

Little Bookcliff Fire:

This fire has burned 169 acres as of Sunday. 25 firefighters are on scene, including a hotshot crew and fire module. They are beginning to secure a line around the perimeter and mop-up hotspots.

We will continue to update this article when we receive more information.