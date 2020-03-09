Updates to District 51 sex education

The health advisory council for D51 has been working for the past three years putting together a sex education plan for the district’s high schoolers. In that time they have been working to advise the D51 school board on the standards that need to be focused on.

“This committee has people from all different backgrounds and different viewpoints. It’s not push in one direction or the other; it’s very all inclusive,” says parent, Hollie Funderburk.

The sex education curriculum is now getting updates, to align with House Bill 1032 and with the Colorado Academic Standards.

“It needs to be sure that we add a couple of things like consent, and ensure that our curriculum is not shame based and considers healthy relationships for all of our students,” says Executive Director of Curriculum and Learning Design, Jennifer Marsh.

The sex education would be added into a personal fitness and wellness course- a course that students already take and is a graduation requirement.

“This would be a unit, and the unit is going to be called ‘Healthy Relationships in Sexual Health’ and it will be added to this graduation requirement. It’s only a two week unit,” says Marsh.

This sex education unit will also be taught by a nurse.

The council says that only a few years back this education wasn’t being included.

“The sex-ed curriculum before the committee started was non-existent and that’s why this committee was started,” says Funderburk.

“In the past the district has had comprehensive health or a sex education unit in the graduation requirement, and it wasn’t happening. It was actually students who came to the board three years ago asking for these standards to once again be provided in their education,” says Marsh.

But will now include students and families in the conversation.

“I think students are very excited about it. They are open and they want more of the conversation and so their excited to know that this is going to be part of their curriculum,”

The council explains a big focus of this education is on consent, meaning parents can decide if their student will opt out of the sex education unit. In the past this has also been an option for parents. Students will still fulfill their graduation requirement if they do not participate in the sex education component. Giving the parents the choice to opt out also complies with the House Bill and Colorado Academic Standards.

The council says that comprehensive standards are K-12, but right now their focus is on the high schools. They say once the high school standards are completed, they plan to move onto the middle school comprehensive standards for the district.

The teachers at the head of the health courses do create the curriculum. They are in the process of deciding what resource (text book) they will use.

Right now the council is creating a timeline of when those resources will be selected.

There will be training for teachers on this unit in April and the council will be hosting an open house session for parents to come and review the curriculum which include the resources and the standards that will be covered in the class.

The council says that the district has agreed to not include pregnancy outcomes (ex: birth, adoption or abortion) as a subject matter in the unit, which does not go against the Colorado Academic Standards.

