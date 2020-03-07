Utah confirms first known case of new coronavirus in state

State and local health officials say that the first known case of the new coronavirus has arrived in Utah.

The officials say the person who has the virus is a man from Davis County who is older than 60 and believed to have been exposed to the virus while aboard a cruise ship.

The man was a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship, where 21 people aboard the ship tested positive for the virus and 19 of them are crew members.

The ship is off the coast of California as officials try to find a non-commercial port for it.

