VA virtual town hall to support vets through pandemic

Veterans across Colorado got some of their questions answered today at the VA’s virtual town hall.

Undersecretary of Veterans’ Benefits Dr. Paul Lawrence talked coronavirus… Currently, there are 4,500 vets with the virus across the United States, more than three quarters of those are at home recovering. The isolation is difficult for everyone; they’re doubling down on mental health resources available for veterans, part of a broader plan to reduce veteran suicides.

“The hospitals are doing a tremendous amount of mental health telemedicine. The employment for mental health telemedicine has gone up significantly since the pandemic so that’s one thing we’re doing. You heard me describe the solid start program where new veterans, when they get out, they can connect with the VA. Then finally, of course, there’s the crisis hotline,” says Dr. Lawrence.

The Veterans Crisis Line is 1-800-273-8255. You can also text 838255.

