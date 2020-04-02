Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs releases COVID-19 stats, 22 cases confirmed through hospital

Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs announced this morning that they will start to share regular COVID-19 statistics with the media and public, making them one of few hospitals in the state to do so.

Garfield County, where Glenwood Springs sits, has 34 active cases of the virus, and have experienced one death- a woman in her 70-'s who died on March 28.

As of this morning, Valley View has collected 175 samples, and they themselves have confirmed 22 cases. 2 samples are pending at this time.

11 of the confirmed 22 cases have been admitted into the hospital, meaning 50 percent of those that have tested positive from the hospital need hospitalization.

The hospital explains that once they collect a specimen, they are then sent to outside laboratories to conduct COVID-19 testing.

They are only collecting specimens from high-risk and hospitalized patients. This has been consistent throughout the state due to limited testing capabilities.

They say their test results get back to them within 24 to 48 hours.