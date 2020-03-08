Vet warns about decorative plant’s toxicity to dogs

A local veterinarian reached out to us about an uptick of dogs dying after getting into this particular decorative plant.

We're talking about the Sago Palm… a cute little plant that looks kind of like a small palm tree…But looks can be deceiving. As this plant is filling more and more pots in the Grand Valley, emergency clinics are seeing more frequent cases of dogs coming in vomiting and bleeding from the liver after getting into these plants. According to the vet we spoke with, your dog is better off getting into rat poison. Pet owner Nona Patcheck knows the danger of the Sago Palm all too well.

“Our eldest dog, Mia, passed away on her first birthday. There was no identification on the plant that says toxic to dogs,” she says.

“Most toxicities we can really help pets through and most dogs are going to be okay when they get into something. This is very different,” says Dr. Graham Molinaro, Medical Director Grand Valley Veterinary Emergency Center.

The tags of plants often don't specify whether plants are toxic or not, so Dr. Molinaro says it’s important for pet owners to do their own research.

If you think your dog has gotten into the Sago Palm, Dr. Molinaro recommends heading straight into the vet because it is such a lethal toxin.

Here is the ASPCA’s list of all plants that are toxic to dogs:

https://www.aspca.org/pet-care/animal-poison-control/dogs-plant-list

