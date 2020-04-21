Victim who was struck by train in Palisade identified

The victim who was hit by a train in Palisade last Saturday morning has been identified by the Mesa County Coroner's Office.

David Mull, a 49-year-old resident of Clifton died April 18 after being struck by a train. The cause of death is multiple blunt force injuries.

This happened just before 11:00 a.m. near 35 Road and Front Street, on the tracks near Mount Garfield Middle School.

It is unknown at this time why the individual was on the tracks, but the Coroner ruled the incident as an accident.

Our crew at the scene says an Amtrak train was headed eastbound when this occurred.