Virtual Wine Tasting for a Cause

So we’ve heard of virtual meetings, pet adoptions, and even exercise classes… but have you heard of virtual wine tasting? Well, it’s here, and it’s for a good cause.

Desiree and Jason partnered up with a wine company called “OneHope” for the party where ten percent of event proceeds are given to a charity of their choice.

“We’ve chose Team Rubicon which is actually an international disaster response non-profit and they utilize the skills of prior-military personnel and veterans of course, and pairs them with first responders and gets them into areas that are major disaster areas," explained Desiree Padilla, co-host.

The pair made a Facebook page for the event and encouraged friends from all over the country to a buy a bottle and join in on the celebration.

“Mother’s Day is tomorrow so I thought it would be a great way to celebrate and give back at the same time.”

The motivation behind hosting the event and donating to the cause is because Jason himself is a former military man.

“I’m prior service, I served ten years with the New Mexico National Guard—active duty the entire time and even helped out with the Katrina disaster so I understand the importance of having skilled people on the ground as quickly as humanly possible,” said Jason Padilla, co-host.

Each bottle of wine is paired with a cause prior to purchasing, but all tasting hosts have the freedom to choose where their donation goes.

Local charities can also be represented with OneHope.