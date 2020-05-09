Virtual Wine Tasting for a Cause

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sat 6:04 PM, May 09, 2020

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo (KKCO)- So we’ve heard of virtual meetings, pet adoptions, and even exercise classes… but have you heard of virtual wine tasting? Well, it’s here, and it’s for a good cause.

Desiree and Jason partnered up with a wine company called “OneHope” for the party where ten percent of event proceeds are given to a charity of their choice.

“We’ve chose Team Rubicon which is actually an international disaster response non-profit and they utilize the skills of prior-military personnel and veterans of course, and pairs them with first responders and gets them into areas that are major disaster areas," explained Desiree Padilla, co-host.

The pair made a Facebook page for the event and encouraged friends from all over the country to a buy a bottle and join in on the celebration.

“Mother’s Day is tomorrow so I thought it would be a great way to celebrate and give back at the same time.”

The motivation behind hosting the event and donating to the cause is because Jason himself is a former military man.

“I’m prior service, I served ten years with the New Mexico National Guard—active duty the entire time and even helped out with the Katrina disaster so I understand the importance of having skilled people on the ground as quickly as humanly possible,” said Jason Padilla, co-host.

Each bottle of wine is paired with a cause prior to purchasing, but all tasting hosts have the freedom to choose where their donation goes.

Local charities can also be represented with OneHope.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus