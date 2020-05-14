Volleys will begin to offer food and drinks

Volleys, a local beach volleyball recreation, is itching to get back in the sand. But they can’t fully open their operation.

Volleys has been closed since October because of the winter season. They were supposed to open again in March but like many others, COVID-19 put a damper in their plans. Following Mesa County guidelines, their restaurant portion can open on Monday at 30% capacity. But playing volleyball will have to wait.

“We’re looking forward to getting back to normal, whatever that is. Until we hear from the county, we’re not sure when the volleyball can start back up,” says owner, Doria Herek.

Volleys will offer take out and ask that you wear a mask if you decide to sit and enjoy a drink or some BBQ.

To make reservations or order take out, visit www.volleysgj.com