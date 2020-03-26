WATCH LIVE: White House Task Force gives update on COVID-19

Tuesday, Governor DeSantis issued two additional Executive Orders to help prevent the possible spread of COVID-19 in Florida. (MGN)
By  | 
Posted:

WASHINGTON D.C (KKCO)- WATCH LIVE: The President and the White House Task Force team goes live at 3:00 p.m. to give an update on their COVID-19 response.

 