Warmer weather means return of elm seed bugs inside homes

With the warmer months coming up, it means some pesky bugs are making a return.

Elm bugs have been hiding out in the winter months to avoid the cold. Soon the adult bugs will be laying their eggs and then will die off. But it's those new babies that you will start seeing. They try to avoid the heat just like we do, so that's why you might see them hanging around your home. Officials with CSU Extension Horticulture say the elm tree buds are starting to get larger and should be blooming within the next month; that's also when the elm bugs will start to come out. But there are some ways to keep them from invading your space.

"Just the family of insects that the elm seed bugs are in, they tend to be a little bit stinky. So you don't want to squish them. So we just tell you to get out the vacuum and suck them up. You can do a perimeter spray to keep them out of your house, as well as ceiling windows, doors, fixing screens- things like that to keep them out," says Susan Carter with CSU Extension Horticulture.

Officials also say don't cut down your elm tree if you do have one. This wont prevent elm bugs from living here since there are so many living in the valley.