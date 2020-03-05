Waterline break closes school for the day

A waterline break forces a local school to close for the day.

According to School District 51, East Middle School in Grand Junction will be closed for Thursday.

School officials say the school will likely be without water throughout the day because of the waterline break.

Crews with the City of Grand Junction are working to locate the source of the break on Hill Avenue between 8th and 9th Streets.

Hill Avenue is being closed temporarily while crews work.

We will continue to update you as we get new information.