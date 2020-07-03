Ways to keep your pet safe this 4th of July

Fire bans and restrictions are keeping people from fireworks displays this holiday weekend, but that doesn't necessarily mean we won't stop hearing those loud bangs...

"The surprising thing is just how many dogs we see that are injured being hit by a car of jumping through a glass window in order to escape their anxiety,” says Graham Molinaro, medical director, Grand Valley Veterinarian Emergency Center.

Some pet owners are still weary of the possibility of illegal fireworks setting their pet off.

Lots of pets tend to run away this weekend, which can sometimes lead to severe injury, or even death.

It's a good idea to keep your pet away from windows and supervising them when they're outside.

You can calm your dog with soft music, or even a treat to keep them distracted.

If you do have a pet emergency over the weekend you can contact the Grand Valley Veterinarian Emergency Center or Mesa County Animal Services.

