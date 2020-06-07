Western Colorado Dragway Cleanup

Western Colorado Dragway slowed down their entrance into summer as they prepared for their limited opening with a cleanup.

Normally, the event is in May, but due to covid-19 they've had to work with the county and adjust.

Resurfacing starting line areas and scraping the track for the racing surface are just a few of the things members and volunteers did.

The dragway is a nonprofit business that relies heavily on spectators for income, but their limited opening next weekend will not have fans in the stands because of current restrictions.

"So we have been given status to open up as a limited event this coming weekend the 13th and that will be a racetrack member and racer only event. No spectators, per county directive,” says Eric Madson, board of directors, Western Colorado Dragway.

The track is normally open 10 weekends out of the year.

