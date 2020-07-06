Western Region One Source opened their doors once again to veterans

The organization has finally been able to let their staff back in and has already planned a few events-- like their weekly coffee club and yoga sessions.

They also held their first quarterly honors ceremony since January 1st today.

This ceremony celebrated 20 veterans that received no military honors at the time of their service due to covid-19.

“It’s really exciting for us as well as for them just to have a really comfortable place to come and know that they’re welcome and know that we have resources for them.” says Heather Benjamin, property administrator, Western Region One Source.

They ask that everyone fills out a health check-in sheet when entering the building and wears a mask.

