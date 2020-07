Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

MESA COUNTY: 96 positive cases* (0 deaths), 79 have recovered

*One case reassigned because it was a resident of a different county

MONTROSE COUNTY: 207 positive cases, 1 inconclusive (12 deaths), 177 recoveries

DELTA COUNTY: 83 confirmed case (1 death), 76 have recovered

GARFIELD COUNTY: 298 confirmed cases (2 deaths)

GUNNISON COUNTY: 187 confirmed cases (6 deaths)

PITKIN COUNTY: 99 confirmed cases (2 deaths)

EAGLE COUNTY: 692 confirmed cases (8 deaths)

SUMMIT COUNTY: 269 confirmed cases (3 deaths)

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY: 37 confirmed case

OURAY COUNTY: 11 confirmed cases (1 death)

MOFFAT COUNTY: 14 confirmed cases

MONTEZUMA COUNTY: 72 confirmed cases (3 deaths)

RIO BLANCO: 4 confirmed case

ROUTT COUNTY: 73 confirmed cases (6 death)