Western Slope COVID-19 Breakdown

MESA COUNTY: 16 positive cases

-Mesa County has tested 330 samples, and 279 of those have come back negative. 35 cases are pending at this time.

-Mesa County Public Health says that four of the confirmed cases are travel-related, 10 are from a known contact, and two are unknown.

-All of the cases are from people who are between the ages of 30-79.

MONTROSE COUNTY: 14 positive cases

-Montrose County has has tested 286 samples, and 138 of those have come back negative. 134 are pending at this time.

-Lisa Gallegos with Montrose County Public Health says that the Montrose Hospital currently is treating three patients with COVID-19. Two of those are local residents, and the other is a Gunnison County resident.

-The county is getting their samples tested by a private lab, and Montrose County Public Health says they can get results back within 48 hours.

DELTA COUNTY: 1 confirmed case

GARFIELD COUNTY: 33 confirmed cases

- Garfield County reported their first death from COVID-19 on March 28- it was a woman in her 70's who "had other significant health conditions."

GUNNISON COUNTY: 82 confirmed cases

- Gunnison County has the highest infected rate per capita in the state of Colorado. Per 100,000 people, 477.49 peoples are infected with the virus. The next closest county is Eagle, with 413.76 people infected per 100,000 people.

PITKIN COUNTY: 30 confirmed cases

- There have been two confirmed deaths in Pitkin County from the virus

- Pitkin County has the third-highest infected rate per capita in the state, with 167.79 people infected out of 100,000 people.

EAGLE COUNTY: 227 confirmed cases

- There have been four confirmed deaths in Eagle County from the virus

- Eagle County has the sixth most cases of any county in Colorado

- It has the second-highest infected rate per capita in the state, with 413. 76 people infected out of 100,000 people.

SUMMIT COUNTY: 20 confirmed cases

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY; 1 confirmed case

OURAY COUNTY: 1 confirmed case

MONTEZUMA COUNTY: 1 confriemd case