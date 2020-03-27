Mesa, Delta Counties both add one confirmed COVID-19 case on Friday

In the daily report from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Mesa County and Delta County both saw one more positive case added to their totals.

Mesa County now sits at seven cases, while Delta County sits at two. Information regarding the two new cases is not known at this time.

On down the road in Montrose County, the CDPHE still shows them at six cases.

To date, the state of Colorado has confirmed 1,734 cases, with 31 deaths and 239 people hospitalized.

Gunnison County has the highest infected rate per capita currently in the state, followed by Eagle and Pitkin Counties.