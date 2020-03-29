Woman rescued from Colorado River

At approximately 12:30 Sunday morning, Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a woman who jumped into the Colorado River near 32 ½ Road.

Deputies found the 28-year-old female stuck on the far side of the riverbank about a half between the 29 Road Bridge and Corn Lake. The Clifton Fire Department immediately worked to launch a boat in the river to reach her.

Afraid she would slip further down river, one deputy put on a life jacket and swam across the river with a rope. The deputy was able to reach the woman and help keep her safe until the rescue boat arrived. Overnight temperatures were in the upper 30s.

Both the woman and deputy were uninjured. They were transported to the hospital to be treated for exposure.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the public that there are free, confidential and immediate support available 24/7 for anyone who needs it.

Colorado Crisis Services: Text “Talk” to 38255, call 844-493-8255, or visit coloradocrisisservices.org

Crisis Text Line: Text “Start” to 741741 or visit crisistextline.org