Women dressed as nurses stole packages off Wash. porches, police say

Police are looking for two women dressed as nurses but believed to not be actual nurses who have reportedly stolen packages from Washington residents, including one from a real nurse and law enforcement officer.

The Kennewick Police Department shared photos of two porch piracy suspects Saturday on Facebook in hopes someone can identify the women. The two were seen on surveillance video wearing scrubs and what appears to be a lanyard with an identification badge. One was wearing gloves.

Police say they don’t believe the women actually work as nurses, despite their clothing.

“The nurses we are fortunate to know only give their time, lives, and take the vitals of their patients (not their property),” wrote the department on Facebook.

One of the packages was taken Wednesday from the home of Michelle Santiago, a nurse, and her husband, a law enforcement officer, CNN reports. Inside the package was a customized organizer for Santiago’s husband’s police equipment.

Santiago, who was out working at the time of the FedEx delivery, says video from her home security system shows a woman taking the package less than five minutes after it was dropped off.

"Even if we had been home, I don't know if I would've gotten out there fast enough to get the package," she said. "She literally grabbed the package minutes after it was dropped."

Santiago shared the video with her neighborhood group and found other instances of reported package thefts.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspects or their vehicle to contact them.

Copyright 2020 Kennewick Police Department via CNN. All rights reserved.