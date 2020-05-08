Workforce Center hopeful on unemployment numbers as Mesa County slowly reopens

The Stay-at-Home order put many out of work, but as Mesa County slowly reopens, are we seeing unemployment filings go down?

The Mesa County Workforce Center tells us that while the data lags a little behind, they’re hopeful for the weeks to come. Over a 5 week total, they saw 7,000 initial unemployment filings, peaking the last week of March with over 2,500. For comparison, the Workforce Center typically sees about 40 to 60 filings per week.

“We are seeing that as restaurants or salons, fitness centers are starting to open back up that people are going back to work which is good to see and we hope that continues to be the case. We’re hoping that people aren’t shutting down permanently, that they were more putting a pause on it and now they’re starting to reopen and bring their staff back,” says Curtis Englehart, Director of Mesa County Workforce Center.

The CARES Act makes more people like gig workers eligible to receive unemployment benefits; the Workforce Center says we haven’t seen those numbers yet.