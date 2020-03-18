Your guide to restaurants around the Grand Valley amidst COVID-19 concerns

In light of the order by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, restaurants and bars have been asked to switch to takeout and delivery only.

Below is a list of restaurants in the area that are now offering takeout, curbside, or delivery services. We will continue to update this list as we get more information.

-The Ale House in Grand Junction is temporarily halting its dine-in service, but is now offering curbside delivery for its full menu from 12 to 8 p.m. daily.

-Jimmyz Hamburgers is remaining open for takeout and is offering free delivery for the time being.

-No Coast Sushi is offering delivery and take out Monday through Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. They will be offering their full menu.

-Kannah Creek Brewing Company is closed at both of their locations.

-The Rockslide Brewery and Restaurant is offering curbside pickup, carry out, and delivery between First Street and Seventh Street from Colorado to Rood Avenue. They are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. They are offering their full menu and are adding family meals as well to help "Get people fed," as General Manager Brian Oliver explained. They are also creating growlers to go.

-Dream Cafe is offering curbside pickup, carry out, and delivery between First Street and Seventh Street from Colorado to Rood Avenue. They will be open from 8 a.m to 1 p.m.

-Hot Tomato is offering take out orders for their entire menu. They are keeping their normal hours from 11 a.m to 9 p.m.

-Bin 707 is offering call-in orders for pickup on their entire menu.

-Bin Burger is opening up at the Taco Party window and is offering delivery for those in a five-mile radius. They will be open seven days a week from 11:30 a.m to 8 p.m.

-Taco Party is open for pickup or walk-up between the hours of 11:30 a.m to 8 p.m. They will also deliver within a five-mile radius.

-626 On Rood is working on creating a menu for takeout and will be open Thursday through Saturday starting March 26.

-Pablo's Pizza will be offering pickup and delivery "for the foreseeable future." They will ask customers to pay over the phone so you do not have to sign anything to help stop the spread of the virus.

-Wine Country Inn is offering call in orders for pickup from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

-The Joseph Center remains open to people in need, and are still serving breakfast and lunch. Monday hours are noon to 3 p.m. and Tuesday-Friday hours are 9 a.m to 3 p.m.

-Dos Hombres (Clifton) is open for take out orders.

-Rib City Grill is offering curbside pickup and take out, and are using Food Dudes to deliver until they create their own delivery system.

-Chuck E. Cheese in Grand Junction is offering online/phone carry out, and delivery though Grubhub, DoorDash, and Uber Eats. They have closed their gameroom.

-Graff Dairy is offering delivery and drive-thru services. They advise using the DoorDash app to order.

-Be Sweet Cafe and Bakeshop will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will offer curbside delivery, GrubHub delivery, or free delivery to downtown businesses.

-Texas Roadhouse is offering curbside to-go services. Orders can be placed through their website, or by phone.

-Enzo's Ristorante Italiano on Horizon is open for take out, curbside pick up and delivery from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Dinner menu and family sized meals are available.

-Famous Daves Barbeque is open for takeout, and they ask you to press 4 for take out when calling.

-The Garlic Knot will be open for take out, delivery, and curbside pickup. Ordering can be done by phone, in person, or on any of the delivery services such as Grubhub, Post Mates, and Uber Eats.

-Cold Stone Creamery will be open on their normal hours and will be offering take out orders, call ahead orders, and pickup orders. They will also have online orders through their website and through GrubHub.

-Big Mike's Pork N Wings (Food Trailer) will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on March March 19-21.

-Kuniko's Teriyaki Grill is open for takeout orders and delivery. They are open Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and then from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

-Village Inn is offering to go orders and curbside pickup in both of their locations in Grand Junction. They are open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

-Ocotillo at Redlands Mesa Golf Course is open for takeout from 11 a.m. to 7:00 p.m Tuesday through Saturday and from 11:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m on Sunday.

-Fly'n Roosters will be offering take out at their Grand Junction and Montrose locations. They will be open until 8:00 p.m.

-Wienerschnitzel's in Western Colorado are offering Free Original Chili Dog's or regular Hot Dog's to all kids 12 and under from 2:00 p.m. until closing. This also includes seniors 65 and older. They are offering drive thru services and to go orders.

