Grand Junction black history museum in the works

(KKCO)
By Goldene Brown
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:09 PM MDT
It's not official, but it's in the works, Grand Junction’s first black history museum could be coming to North Avenue.

Jay Freeman who's a local business owner and a co-founder of the anti-racist coalition group RAW is turning his North Avenue shop into a place to educate.

Details of the museum are still in the works, but Freeman says the plan is to have interactive teachings, with hands-on activities and different workshops that also highlight indigenous people.

The Executive Director at the Museums of Western Colorado Has also expressed interest in working with the new museum to help get it up and running.

