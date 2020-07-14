Advertisement

Vandals leave message on Delta woman’s sign

(KKCO)
By Jason Burger
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:39 PM MDT
A Delta woman says her property was vandalized after she put up black lives matter signs on her front lawn, but she says it happened less than 24 hours after she put them up.

“It was late Thursday afternoon, and when I got up the next morning, I saw it had been vandalized,” said Delta resident Kersea Calhoun.

But this wasn’t typical vandalism; she says whoever came on her property didn’t agree with what her sign said.

“It just says, we believe black lives matter, love is love, feminism is for everyone, and science is real. Feminism is for everyone, is what the sign said, and they duct taped over 'everyone' and wrote 'dummies.'”

But they didn’t stop there.

“'Science' was crossed out and it said 'God' so instead of saying science is real it said God is real.”

And she says that one caused some confusion.

“Because I believe in God and I’m a Christian, so I don’t think a Christian would trespass on someone’s property.”

A similar situation happened in Grand Junction in late June. A homeowner said several of his American flags were burned and President Trump stickers were peeled off his truck. You can view that story here: https://www.nbc11news.com/content/news/571479211.html

Kersea admits she may be in the minority in her neighborhood, and respects other opinions.

“Your absolutely allowed to state your opinion if you want to hang whatever sign you want to by your house, you have that right.”

But she says after growing up in Delta, she simply wants to make a difference.

“Growing up here, there was a derogatory term that was used to describe Hispanics constantly. There are individuals out here who are working to make equality and change happen.”

Kersea says she thinks the vandals opened the gate to her back fence as well.

