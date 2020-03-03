CMU Women's Basketball: Mavs move on to RMAC semifinals

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 11:02 PM, Mar 03, 2020

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) CMU women's basketball will advance to the semifinal round of the RMAC tournament with a 60-46 win over the eight seed MSU Denver.

The Mavericks defense was stout allowing no more than 13 points in a single quarter. The CMU offense ran through second-team All-RMAC Kylyn Rigsby and first-team All-RMAC Daniella Turner. Rigsby had 26 points going 9-18 from the field and 5-12 from beyond the arc. Turner had 20 points and seven rebounds and was a perfect 7-7 from the line in the win.

In the semifinal round, the Mavericks will host the four seed, Colorado School of Mines on March 6.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus