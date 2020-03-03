CMU Men's Basketball: Late push advances Mavericks to RMAC semi's

The four seed Colorado Mesa moves on to the RMAC tournament semifinals with a 69-66 win over UC Colorado Springs.

The Mavericks had a 35-29 lead after the first half. A 37 point second half by the Mountain Lions made for a close finish. The key to the game for CMU was their free-throw shooting. The Mavs went a perfect 17-17 from the charity stripe in the game. Ethan Richardson led the team with 18 points. Michael Skinner finished with 16 points and nine rebounds.

The Mav’s will travel to Dixie State to take on the third-seeded Trailblazers on March 6.