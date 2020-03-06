CMU Baseball: Reynolds lights out on the mound in shutout win

In the first RMAC game of the season, the Trevin Reynolds pitches a shutout for the Mavericks to get the 5-0 win.

Reynolds had a career-high 13 strikeouts in nine innings of work. He had a stretch of seven straight and closed out the game putting out the last three batters. The senior only had one walk in 115 pitches.

The game didn't see much scoring early. It took until the third inning for CMU to get on the board when Tyler Parker beat out the throw to first on an infield single. Caleb Farmer came in to score to go up 1-0. Farmer would then hit in his own run with a solo home run in the fifth to make it 2-0. The Mavericks had another solo home run in the seventh inning when Tanner Garner hit it over the fence in left.

CMU will host a doubleheader on Saturday against the Rangers with the first game starting at 1:00 P.M.