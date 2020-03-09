Grand Valley Lacrosse kicks off new season

The Grand Valley youth lacrosse season has begun. March 9 was the first practice for the team and all experience levels are welcome to join. The season goes up until May and the Spartans travel to four different tournaments around the area.

"The kids have lacrosse sticks in their hands," said coach Mike Campbell. "We're excited to get going. We've got never-evers out here just picking up for the first time and we've got guys playing for six years already."

"I think it will be a great season because we have got a little more guys and they are getting a little bit more experience," goalie Gordin Steidel said. "We will definitely put in a lot of talent in the tournaments."

Their first tournament is April 17 in Montrose. There is still time for kids to join. Visit Grandvalleylax.com for more information.